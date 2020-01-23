Peoria under traffic collision alert

PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is under a traffic collision alert as snow continues to fall.

The Peoria Police Department issued the alert Wednesday morning.

Citizens that are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the PPD at 600 SW Adams Street, within 36 hours after the end of the alert.

All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the police.

Superintendent of Operations for Peoria Public Works Sie Maroon said crews were out through the overnight hours treating streets with salt and roads are passable. However, there is a predicted 1-2″ of rain to mix in at some point, which could cause some slush buildup on the pavement and could cause the streets to be slick.

But with the road temperatures continuing to rise today coupled with the precipitation, travel will be impeded, Maroon said.

He is encouraging motorists to drive slow, travel with caution, and plan accordingly.

This story will be updated.