PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria launched an update to the Peoria Cares Customer Portal and App Monday.

According to a press release, the update will offer an interactive map to see where cases are in progress or completed.

Issues that can be submitted to the app include: potholes, illegal dumping, missed garbage collection, broken parking meters, and streetlight issues.

“We’ve seen great success with Peoria Cares as a convenient service for residents to report issues,” Community Development Director Joe Dulin said. “The partnership we have with the community in letting us know when they have concerns is vital to the stability and growth of our neighborhoods.”

The updates were made in partnership with SeeClickFix, and will require residents to download the new app to use.

There are three ways to access the Peoria Cares Customer Portal: