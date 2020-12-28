Peoria usher can’t wait for fans to be welcomed back to sports, allowing him to get back to doing what he loves

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’ve been to a game at Dozer Park, or the Peoria Civic Center, you may have seen Steve Roach, a huge fan of Peoria sports.

He began ushering at Dozer Park in 2003, and at the Civic Center in 2004.

“I had recently retired from my job at the chemical plant in Henry, Illinois, where I worked a swing shift, lot of nights, lot of days, lot of long hours, so I missed out on a lot of sporting activities,” said Roach.

He says he loves having the opportunity to be an usher, and how much the job can turn his mood around.

“I’m a quiet and shy guy on the outside, but when I get around people, I get to the ball park, I get to the Bradley game, I get to a hockey game at the Civic Center, and they’re out on the ice skating, the teams warming up and the band is pumping you know, there’s some kind of energy that excites me,” said Roach.

Roach was getting ready to work the IHSA state basketball tournament, before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Roanoke-Benson, about 20-30 miles from Peoria, was warming up on the court Thursday night prior to the Friday game, so it was rather a large disappointment for not only them, but for the ushers, the fans, for the many people that were going to attend those games,” said Roach.

And since both dozer park and the civic center have not been able to host fans for sporting events, he has been trying to keep busy.

“Other than some volunteer work, watching some sports on tv, and hanging out with my family, there’s a void right there,” said Roach.

He says he feels for his co-workers, and misses being able to see them.

“We’re a family, the ushers are a family, just like Bradley is a family, everywhere you go, you just miss that comradery,” said Roach.

And when the time comes, he’ll be ready to get back to ushering again.

“I’m ready tomorrow, whenever the occasion permits, Steve’s gonna be there.”