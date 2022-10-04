PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is continuing to prepare for a possible influx of migrants. This comes as cities like Chicago are receiving buses of migrants from southern states.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said a group of city and county officials, as well as several local organizations, have met on the issue. There are also additional meetings planned as soon as Wednesday.

Ali said the group is creating a preparedness plan that will be similar to the city’s COVID-19 response.

She added that there’s no indication that a bus of migrants will be sent to Peoria, and the city has not volunteered, but officials want to be ready if it does happen.

“There’s been some brainstorming going on. There have been some faith-based organizations that have stepped up to offer space, there have been some local businesses that have stepped up,” Ali said. “Nothing is set in stone, nothing is definite at all.”

Mayor Ali said there’s also a meeting planned with Central Illinois mayors and the Illinois Department of Human Services. That meeting is to discuss what resources are being offered by the state.