Peoria votes to sell Heddington Oaks

PEROIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents voted to sell Heddington Oaks Tuesday.

According to the Peoria election commission, residents voted to sell with 84.2% of the vote.

Peoria County announced the closure of Heddington Oaks last spring, all residents were moved out by last August.

Peoria County can now move forward with selling the property.

