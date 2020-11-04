Peoria votes to sell Heddington Oaks

PEROIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents voted to sell Heddington Oaks Tuesday.
According to the Peoria election commission, residents voted to sell with 84.2% of the vote.
Peoria County announced the closure of Heddington Oaks last spring, all residents were moved out by last August.
Peoria County can now move forward with selling the property.
