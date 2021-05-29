Peoria Walgreens closed after gallon of unknown substance found near entrance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Walgreens near Knoxville and McClure Ave. in Peoria was closed after an unknown substance was found near its entrance Saturday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, Firefighters were called for an unknown liquid substance sealed in an unmarked gallon container outside its business around 11:06 a.m.

Due to the unknown origin of the substance, Walgreens shut down and evacuated for the safety of the public.

The Peoria Fire Departments Hazardous Materials Team sealed the unmarked container in an eight-gallon drum without incident.

A hazardous materials waste hauler has been called to remove the drum. Walgreens remains closed at this time.

There have been no Firefighter or civilian injuries reported at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.