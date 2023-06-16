PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria wants to make sure all community members are involved in their strategic planning sessions regardless of schedule.

According to a Peoria City press release, Peoria2023.org is a continuance of the Strategic Planning Kickoff held earlier in the month.

Peoria2023.org will serve as a repository for upcoming events, videos, and frequently asked questions.

Community members will be able to weigh in on the six topics discussed in the Strategic Planning Kickoff including:

Business Support, Attraction, and Retention

Neighborhood Investments

Growing the workforce

Infrastructure Improvements

City Fiscal Health and Financial Future

Reimagining Downtown

Mayor Rita Ali noted, “We were pleased that over 400 community members joined us for the two-day kickoff of strategic planning, but we also heard from people that the sessions didn’t fit into their schedule. This webpage, along with additional upcoming meetings, provides additional opportunities for more voices to provide their thoughts.”

Later this summer the website will feature a community survey.