PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cold and snowy conditions are keeping local warming centers busy.

Staff with Peoria Rescue Mission said their facilities have been full during the past week. In an effort to not turn people away, the organization has placed additional mats in its chapel.

Peoria Rescue Mission offers shelter to single adult men. The director of residential ministries Brian Butler said those who don’t meet that criteria have been referred to other local services.

All Peoria Fire Department stations, the Peoria Police Department lobby, Esther House, and Dream Center have been designated as warming centers as well.