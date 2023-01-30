PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s warming centers will be open this week as subzero temperatures and wind chills are expected.

According to a City press release Monday, the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln, IL is forecasting temperatures below normal for Monday through Wednesday this week.

To keep residents warm, the City of Peoria will offer warming stations at the Police Department lobby and at fire stations throughout Peoria.

The Police Department lobby at 600 SW Adams Street is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All fire departments are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of during an active emergency call, when people using the warming stations may be asked to leave.

The City also reminded community members of the Heart of Illinois United Way 211 service. People can call 211 (or 309-999-4029) for support and assistance in a variety of categories.