Peoria WingFest moved to 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria festival involving chicken wings has been postponed for a second time — now, until 2021.
The Peoria Park District and Advanced Media Partners announced Wednesday that “WingFest,” which had been previously moved from June to October of this year, has been moved again to June 6, 2021.
Organizers said the reason for the change is the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and well-being of our loyal listeners, wing-enthusiasts and EP!C supporters is of the utmost importance to us,” said a posting on the WingFest website.
The event involves local restaurants competing in wing-making in several categories including Hottest, Traditional, Exotic, Barbeque, and “Best in Show” wing categories.
Proceeds from the event benefit, in part, EP!C (Empowering People, Inspiring Capabilities), which helps people with disabilities.
