PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been arrested after firing a gun at two people late Tuesday night.

According to a press release from Peoria police, officers responded to the 4200 block of N. Knollridge just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

An adult woman testified that she was exiting a vehicle with her friend when they were attacked by 21-year-old Nyla K. Brackenridge. According to the victim, Brackenridge took a firearm out of her own car and fired shots at the victim’s car before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

Later, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, PPD located Brackenridge in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest Drive and placed her under arrest. The gun used in the attack was not located.

Brackenridge was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, and battery. She was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.