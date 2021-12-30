Peoria woman arrested for multiple charges including DUI after slamming into East Peoria Police squad car Wednesday night

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman is facing multiple charges including aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol after hitting a parked East Peoria Police squad car late Wednesday night.
An officer, who the department has yet to identify, was at the scene of a previous crash in the eastbound lane of I74 near milepost 95 in Tazewell county just before 11 p.m.
While inside the vehicle with the lights flashing, a woman driving a white Plymouth van did not yield to the vehicle and slammed into the rear of it.
Ashley L. List, 29, of Peoria, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and a charge for a violation of Scott’s Law.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, “commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years” according to the Illinois State Police.
The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
A GoFundMe has been set up to offset expenses.