Peoria woman arrested for multiple charges including DUI after slamming into East Peoria Police squad car Wednesday night

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman is facing multiple charges including aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol after hitting a parked East Peoria Police squad car late Wednesday night.

An officer, who the department has yet to identify, was at the scene of a previous crash in the eastbound lane of I74 near milepost 95 in Tazewell county just before 11 p.m.

While inside the vehicle with the lights flashing, a woman driving a white Plymouth van did not yield to the vehicle and slammed into the rear of it.

Courtesy of the East Peoria Police Department

Ashley L. List, 29, of Peoria, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was later charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and a charge for a violation of Scott’s Law.

A person who violates Scott’s Law, “commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years” according to the Illinois State Police.

The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to offset expenses.