PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning, and police arrested a woman who they say is responsible for Peoria’s latest homicide.

Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson said officers were called to 715 Morgan Street just before 2:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release the man’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, at a later time.

After an investigation, police found 41-year-old Lauraine B. Singleton at the scene of the crime and considered her a person of interest. After being taken to the Peoria Police Department, she was interviewed and subsequently arrested for homicide.

Singleton now sits in the Peoria County Jail.

Those with any information regarding any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.