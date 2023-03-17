PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was arrested on multiple charges Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations near McClure and Knoxville Avenues at approximately 12:07 a.m.

During the traffic stop, officers found probable cause to search the vehicle and located a loaded handgun.

27-year-old Adria Williams was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, traffic violations and an active warrant.

Williams has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.