PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman on Wednesday had her car stolen after she was assaulted by two people as she was loading groceries in her car.

According to Peoria police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Northeast Adams Street at about 1:45 p.m. on a report of a vehicle hijacking.

When officers arrived, they found an older woman who told them two people approached her while loading her groceries into her car.

The woman said they demanded her car keys, and she refused, which led to them assaulting her and taking her keys. She told officers the assailants then fled in her car. She was not seriously injured.

Around 12:11 a.m., Thursday, officers, using on the city’s License Plate Reader cameras, learned that the car was in the 1800 block of South Laramie Street. After finding the vehicle, they detained a man and a woman.

Ashlee L. Dixon, 32, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle while Luke Riordan, 19, was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Both subjects were transported to the Peoria County Jail where they remained as of Thursday afternoon.