Peoria woman celebrates 104th birthday Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman celebrated her 104th birthday Saturday, Aug. 14, and five generations of her family helped her enjoy her big day.

Marietta Bahl was the center of attention at a car parade in front of the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Peoria.

On her milestone day, she shared her secret to living a long life.

“Being nice as I can,” Bahl said. “And sometimes, not so nice.”

She also gave advice to younger generations.

“Be good. Take everything good. Don’t let it bug you. If it bugs you, spit it out.”