PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16.

Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.

One EMT works for the Peoria Fire Department and the other for Advanced Medical Transport.

It is unclear if the EMTs were providing aid to Moore or another person at her home.

Moore is set to be in court Sept. 8 to be arraigned for these two charges, both of which are class 3 felonies.