PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter.

Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with two nurses on duty at Unity Point Methodist Hospital on or around July 17.

Medlock’s third charge alleges that she intentionally pushed Deputy Carrie Bunting while Bunting was performing her duties as a correctional institution employee. The bill of indictment states that this occurred on or about July 19.

A warrant is issued for Medlock’s arrest. Medlock is believed to be homeless at this time.