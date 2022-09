Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month.

According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.

Both instances were ruled to be aggravated battery, stating that Enge knowingly committed harm without legal justification.

A warrant was issued for Enge’s arrest on Sept. 14.