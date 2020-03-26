Peoria woman creates free food pantry, serving neighbors affected by COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — County leaders have been encouraging people to help their neighbors during this challenging time.

Kelli Martin of Peoria is helping her neighbors from home. She created a food pantry in front of her house. The pantry has fresh fruit, canned goods, cleaning supplies, baby products, boxed food and more. Everything is free. Martin said she wants to provide products that some people say they can’t find in the stores.

Nobody knows how long this COVID-19 thing is going to last and people have been out of work for a while some of them and I’m one of them. I’m not working right now. I’m not essential right now. Just to be able to feed your family I would hate to think of somebody’s kid at home not able to eat. Kelli Martin, The East Bluff, Peoria

Martin said she asks her friends for donations and is thankful to those who gave. She urges people who stop by the pantry to take only what they need.