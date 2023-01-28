TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Peoria woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek.

According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, authorities learned about the crash at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While limited information is available at this time, the crash happened near mile marker 107 and the woman was headed eastbound on I-74.

Her name is being withheld until her family is notified of her death. Coroner Charles Hanley will release more information Monday following an autopsy.

Illinois State Police, as well as the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, are still investigating the crash.