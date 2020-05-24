Peoria woman found dead in vehicle; police investigating as homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in a car over the weekend as a homicide.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Keishana C. Currie, 34, of Peoria, suffered blunt force head trauma, as well as a single-gun-shot wound to the head. She likely died instantly.

At around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W Loucks for reports of an unresponsive female. Police said emergency life-saving measures were attempted, but Currie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information regarding this incident are encouraged to call the PPD at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

