Peoria woman dedicates her life to family and saving others on the frontlines

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A Peoria woman has been fighting fires for over two decades while also raising two children and now spoiling five grand-kids.

Captain Lore Baxter at the Peoria Fire Department has committed 23 years of her life to saving lives and fighting fires all while raising two daughters. Whether needed by the fire department or her family Baxter is always ready to answer the call. Working on the frontlines, firefighters like Captain Lore Baxter dedicate themselves to saving lives.

Courtesy: Lore Baxter

“As a mother, being away from you children it’s very hard. This job is very demanding,” Baxter said.

Baxter, a 23-year veteran, and mother of two has had to split her time between her daughters and rising the ranks at the Peoria Fire Department.

“The commitment itself is a 24-hour shift,” Baxter said.

Baxter says she has two families her daughters, husband, and grand-kids at home then her second family of firefighters at the station. A grandmother and mother outside of work, she is also the mom/grandma at the station.

“We step up, we help each other–they’ve helped me through tough times when I’ve needed it,” Baxter said.

After being promoted to captain in 2016, Fire Chief Tony Ardis says Baxter was always fit for the promotion.

“Leadership is a choice, not a rank and she’s been a leader since she’s been on the job,” Ardis said.

Courtesy: Lore Baxter

Baxter says the support from her family means everything to her. She says her daughters are used to their mom being a Peoria firefighter.

“I do have a great support system at home, they do step in when I’m not there,” Baxter said.

Ardis says whether she’s needed at home by her family or needed by the station she’s always there to offer support, especially to other female firefighters. At one time, she was the only female in department, but that they never looked at her as a “good female firefighter” but just as a “a good firefighter”, regardless of her gender.

“Anytime a new female firefighter would join our ranks, right from day one she sat down with them and say hey listen–this is what to expect, carry your own weight. I’m always here for you day or night,” Ardis said.

Courtesy: Lore Baxter

Baxter says the most rewarding part of her job is knowing she’s being a ‘mom’ to people going through tough times on a call.

“You’re able to help them, you’re able to put them at ease, offer them some strength and show compassion, in their roughest of times,” Baxter said.

Says she has no regrets going into such a demanding job and can’t see herself doing anything else. She hopes she can inspire young girls who have a dream of being a firefighter too.