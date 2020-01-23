Peoria woman dies from ‘significant cold exposure’

PEORIA, Ill. – An elderly Peoria woman died from cold exposure, the Peoria County Coroner said Thursday.

The Peoria Police Department was called to the 500 block of E Melbourne Ave on a welfare check on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers made entry and found the homeowner, 80-year-old Joyce A. Hexdall, deceased inside.

Coroner Jamie Harwood pronounced her deceased at 10:15 a.m. Autopsy results showed Hexdall suffered from frostbite and cold exposure prior to her death. There were no signs of struggle or trauma. Her cause of death was due to significant cold exposure.

The inside of the home was without an operating furnace or heat source.

Harwood is reminding the community to check on their neighbors frequently throughout the winter, “for their safety and wellbeing.”