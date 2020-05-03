Peoria woman facing drug, weapon charges after confrontation with NYPD officers; says ‘I’m the Coronavirus’

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was arrested in New York City after saying to officers ‘I’m the Coronavirus.’

37-year-old Jessica Prim Facebook lived the entire scene, telling officers she thought Pres. Trump was speaking directly to her in his televised press conferences.

She added she had to go to the USNS Comfort Hospital ship in NYC for help.

WMBD spoke with NYPD, who say Prim was acting erratically. She was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as she had a box filled with knives in the back of her car.

“The following individual was arrested Thursday, April 29, 2020 at the northwest corner of 12th Avenue and West 46th Street,” said Sergeant Jessica McRorie, DCPI Spokesperson.

12th Avenue and West 46th Street is right by the USS Intrepid, and nearby Hells Kitchen, which Prim references in her video.

Officers told Prim on the Facebook live that an ambulance was coming to make sure she was okay.

She was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

When officers asked if she was on medications, or hadn’t taken medications she should have, she replied: “I smoke every day, throughout the day. I don’t even drink.”

Prim told officers she had seen videos about different conspiracy theories and was very shaken up.

She recently made a threatening Facebook post about Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and former Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.

As of Saturday, Prim is out of prison. She was on Facebook live outside the precinct giving an update to her Facebook friends.

In Peoria County, Prim was charged with disorderly conduct back in 2013.

She said on the Facebook Live that she is a ‘feature entertainer,’ and goes by Nikita Steele.