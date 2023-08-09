PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman remains in the Peoria County Jail on charges connected with a seven-year-old homicide case in Georgia.

Katelyn Goble, 27, whose address is listed as 2034 W. Hudson St., was arrested on Aug. 3 in connection with the 2016 disappearance of Morgan Bauer.

According to a Facebook post from the Porterdale, Ga., Police Department, Goble had warrants for concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Another man, Johnathan Warren, was arrested in Los Angeles on the same day for felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death, and tampering with evidence.

Goble has since waived her right to contest her extradition to Georgia and will be picked up at some point. There is a review hearing set in Peoria County Circuit Court on Sept. 5 to ensure she doesn’t “fall through the cracks.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how Goble was related to Bauer or when she would return to Georgia. An attempt to reach Sgt. M.A. Walden of the Porterville department was not immediately successful.

An attempt to reach the Newton County District Attorney’s office was also not immediately successful. And Goble’s case was not part of the online records within that Georgia county.

Few details were available from local officials, but according to CBS affiliate Atlanta News First, Bauer was 19 when she vanished in February 2016 after leaving work. According to several media outlets, her phone was last detected near the Yellow River, which is near property searched late last month in Porterdale, a small city located about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Investigators say new evidence led them to that property, and they obtained a search warrant. They did not disclose what that evidence was but said the search had to do with Morgan Bauer, who had moved to Georgia from Aberdeen, S.D., two weeks before her disappearance.