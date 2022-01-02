Peoria woman identified in second homicide of the new year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second victim of Peoria homicide has been identified as the new year rolls in.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified 35-year-old Bridget Ross of Martin Luther King Drive, Peoria, as the second victim of homicide in Peoria in 2022.

At approximately 3:56 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, Peoria Police, AMT, and Peoria Fire responded to 517 W. Martin Luther King Dr. on a report of a male shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Ross was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead in the trauma room at 4:29 a.m.

Autopsy findings on Ross are pending.

