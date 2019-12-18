Peoria woman in desperate need of food, community members run to her call

PEORIA, Ill. — Angela Crawford of Peoria made a Facebook post Sunday. She wrote that she was disabled, without a car and did not have any food. Crawford added that she doesn’t usually ask for help, but was desperate.

“I absolutely had nothing, nothing to eat, nothing to cook, not even a can of soup,” Crawford said.

It didn’t take long for neighbors to begin commenting under the post asking for her information. One woman, Willa Lucas, delivered a Salvation Army Christmas basket to her home.

Crawford said she was extremely grateful for the generosity.

Kelley Mamman and her husband, neighbors in Peoria, also helped the cause.

“She put on Facebook that she was hungry and didn’t have any food that’s wrong, that’s insane,” Mamman said.

She and her husband asked Crawford to send a grocery list. They used the list and picked up what she asked for at Hy-Vee then delivered it to her house.

“It meant a lot to me that these people reached out and they didn’t have to but they did it anyway and that meant a lot to me because like I said I don’t have a family here so I don’t feel that important to anyone,” Crawford said. “These women made me feel like I was important.”

Mamman said giving to other gives her a sense of fulfillment.

“It’s not how much you have, it’s what you do with it,” she said.

Crawford shed a lot of tears and said there is no amount of words to express her gratitude.