PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman arrested for a May stabbing has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to court records, 42-year-old Lauraine Singleton allegedly stabbed James Davis in the chest early in the morning on May 14 resulting in his death.

She was taken into custody as a person of interest near the area before being charged.

Singleton’s arraignment date is set for June 1 at 1:30 p.m. with her bond set at $1,000,000.