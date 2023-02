PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted Tuesday for shooting at two people on Feb 7.

According to court records, Nyla K. Brackenridge was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the victim’s testimony, two individuals were exiting their vehicle near Knoll Ridge Road and Hines Place when Brackenridge fired shots at them and fled the scene in her own vehicle.

Peoria police later located her and placed her under arrest.

Brackenridge’s bond has been set at $75,000.

Her arraignment date has been set for Feb. 23.