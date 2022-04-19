PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on four counts for allegedly attempting to steal from the Illinois Department of Human Services from January 2017 until June 2019.

Tarita L. Mack, of Peoria, is facing one count of vendor theft for allegedly using false documents to receive payment under the public aid code to which she was not entitled. Mack is also accused of submitting false Illinois Department of Human Services Home Services timesheets to the Division of Rehabilitation Services.

Based on said false timesheets, payment of at least $10,000 was given to her.

Second and third indictments were issued for the charges of theft of government property for allegedly taking money from the government through false time sheets “with the intent to permanently deprive the state of Illinois of the use or benefit” of the money.

The value of the money is between $10,000 and $100,000.

The fourth indictment is for forgery. The state is accusing Mack of delivering false timesheets to the Department of Human Services.

Bond has been set at $2,500 and the case has been assigned to Judge Kevin Lyons. The case belongs to the Illinois State Police.