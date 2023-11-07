PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old was indicted on Tuesday for her alleged connection to a deadly Peoria shooting.

According to court records, TNashia S. Wash was indicted for first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 30-year-old Roderick Richardson.

The shooting occurred inside a residence at approximately 5 a.m. on Oct. 16, near Ellis Street and Columbia Terrace. Peoria police previously reported that an altercation inside the residence led to shots being fired and Richardson getting hit.

The autopsy shows Richardson was shot several times, including two shots to the front of his body and then four more to his back.

Wash is currently being detained in the Peoria County Jail. She will appear in court again for her arraignment on Nov. 9.