Peoria woman indicted in connection to hit-and-run death of 10-year-old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Karrie Lynne Brunswig faces four indictments related to the death of 10-year-old Troy Erving Tuesday.

According to court documents, Brunswig has been indicted for two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated driving under the influence, and driving while her license was suspended.

Documents state Brunswig is accused of hitting Erving while driving near NE Glen Oak Avenue and NE Starr Terrace on Nov. 9, while driving on a suspended license with cocaine in her system. Erving was sent to the hospital and declared dead on Nov. 12.

Brunswig also faces two unrelated indictments for driving on a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia for an incident on Sept. 6.

Brunswig remains in custody with a bond set at $1 million. Her arraignment date is set for Thursday, Dec. 9., at 9:30 a.m.