PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Latosha R. Mack was indicted Tuesday on four counts, including reckless homicide.

On May 4, Latosha Mack operated the vehicle which killed second-grade teacher Katie King, who taught at Bethel Lutheran School in Morton.

Mack was indicted for reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without a license.

Her bail is set at $20,000.