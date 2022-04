PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman is facing multiple battery charges after allegedly hitting a teacher and child last month.

Spanyada Erving, 29, is accused of pushing a teacher at Roosevelt School on March 17, and hitting a child younger than 13 in the head. Consequently, she is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Erving has been released and is to appear for arraignment on Thursday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m.