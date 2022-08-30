PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges.

Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.

Parker has a history of child endangerment and was previously convicted of the same charge in 2019.

She has been released and has been ordered to appear for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 14.