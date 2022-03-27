PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman helps those in need with a nutritious home-cooked meal.

You can find Doris Griffin setting up her food stand at 2 p.m. every Sunday, across the street from the CityLink bus station in downtown Peoria.

Griffin is a Southside resident who said she doesn’t have much to give but works with what she has.

“I was doing it on my own first by bus, carrying everything on public transportation coming down here, then I got blessed with a car,” said Griffin.

She said after the city shut down because of COVID-19, she saw a lot of people at a disadvantage.

“When they closed down all the places for homeless people to eat, there was no place for them to go. People in their home were complaining about what they didn’t have,” said Griffin.

She took matters into her own hands, and now, she offers her services through her porch pantry and her food stand.

She said she doesn’t want to stop there, she wants to eventually get a building and bring more community leaders out to help.

“We need people in agencies, we need pastors to come down and mentor some of these guys. Some of these people need life coaches,” said Griffin.

While she has some help and donations from churches and local organizations, she said more donations are always welcomed.