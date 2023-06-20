PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was sentenced to five years in prison as a result of a plea agreement that will see her likely released from prison almost immediately.

Victoria Redmon, 36, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to aggravated battery but because she’s already served well in excess of the five years imposed by Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons, both sides agreed to ask the station prison system to allow her to be released directly from the county jail.

A jury found Redmon, 36, guilty in January 2019 of predatory criminal sexual assault and permitting sexual abuse and was sentenced to 19 years in prison along with codefendant Bradley Phelps, 36, who also got 19 years behind bars.

But in January 2022, the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa threw out two of the counts against Redmon.

In their ruling the appellate judges held that Peoria County prosecutors violated her Speedy Trial Act rights given the amount of time it took for the case to go to trial. She was arrested in March 2018 and indicted later that summer.

The judges also ruled that some of the statements by the children couldn’t be used at a new trial.

The two were arrested after another person heard talking about the alleged sex acts. They were reported to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Phelps had also appealed his conviction and sentence. The basis of his appeal wasn’t immediately known but it was denied by the appellate court.