Peoria woman promotes the city to thousands across social media, some even moving here after seeing her videos

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Angie Ostaszewski promotes Peoria to people around the world on the social media app TikTok and her account @Angieslistings.

She calls Peoria home and thinks more people should as well.

“I live in super affordable Peoria, Illinois, and think you should too,” said Ostaszewski. “I feel like there’s so much to discover here.”

“I’ve been in Central Illinois for almost 20 years,” said Ostaszewski.

She shares pieces of the city on TikTok, from homes to restaurants and things to do in the area.

“No, I didn’t think anyone would watch it. When the first one blew up to 100,000 views, I was like why, but thank you,” said Ostaszewski.

Now, 37 people have moved to Peoria after seeing her videos.

“They’re coming from bigger expensive cities,” said Ostaszewski.

Mariela Munguia is one of the transplants, who moved here in December.

“I saw one of Angie’s Tik Toks where it was talking about homes being like 50,000 dollars, really affordable homes,” said Munguia.

The cost of living is part of what drew her here from the Seattle area.

“A house the size of the one on Angie’s TikTok or Angie’s listings is a house that would be worth maybe $200, $300, $500, $600,000,” said Munguia.

She said Peoria has a lot to offer and a strong sense of community.

“I really do feel like there is a really strong connection of organizations who are really trying to work Peoria a better and safer place to live in,” said Munguia.

Ostaszewski said even if for people who are a native of Peoria or have lived in the area for a long time, there’s still much to discover in Central Illinois.

“Try to look for things outside of your comfort zone, and outside of what your lived experience has been so far. I think no matter where you live there’s something beautiful to discover,” said Ostaszewski.