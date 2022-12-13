PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An unnamed female was shot in Peoria late Monday afternoon, according to a Peoria Police Dept. press release.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Peoria police were dispatched to 1700 W. Lincoln on a report of a female shot. The victim was being transported by private vehicle to medical services. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Adams and Maple, where she was taken to a local hospital.

Her injuries are non-life threatening and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Peoria Police Dept. at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.