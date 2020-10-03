Peoria woman teaching positivity through dance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman is using the power of art and dance to boost the spirits of young women during this difficult time.

Diane Hines is the coordinator of the Explosive Gems Majorette Dance team. A team for young girls she said was formed just four years ago.

“It’s just to feel apart and to belong and just to lift their self esteem and their courage,” Hines said.

Hines said the diverse group of girls, ranging from ages 6-18, come from different schools all over the city. She said they dance to a variety of genres such as Lyrical, R&B, and Hip Hop.

“A lot of them are probably bigger than others,” Hines said. “Some of them are smaller than others and some of them are just doing something that they never thought they could do.”

Hines said the team was born out of her nonprofit mentorship program TSO, Teens Speaking Out/Teens Stepping Out. She said that program, which started in 2011, offered dancing, grooming, mechanics, basketball, and more.

She said TSO has helped enrich the lives of teens throughout the city, including two of the four girls who recently died in a car crash last week.

“They were my babies. It was an awful incident,” Hines said. “All I can do is pray for the families and was glad that they trusted me with their young people.”

Hines said there were about 50 girls who came out Friday to this year’s audition for the dance team at the Johnson Community Center. She said she’s going to cut it down to about 30 girls and they’ll start rehearsals afterward.

“They said it means a lot to them,” Hines said. “

Hines said the majorette team has won local and out-of-town dance competitions over the years, but at a time when many of the girls have been stuck in the house and isolated from their friends, she’s glad to provide a positive outlet for them.

