Peoria woman’s car stolen, wrecked, after rollover incident at John Gwynn and MacArthur

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – More details are being shared about a rollover crash Monday night in Peoria that police say is connected to a shooting near Logan Park.

A Peoria woman says it was her car that stolen Monday afternoon before it was wrecked hours later.

Peoria resident Breanna Sanchez said after rushing inside of a local daycare to pick up her child, when she returned outside her vehicle was no longer there.

She learned later in the evening that her car was stolen and involved in a rollover crash near John Gwynn Avenue and MacArthur Highway.

“I lost my wallet, my funds, my identification, and it’s just a lot. I feel there needs to be more respect or discipline, especially with the younger generation,” Sanchez said.

Police said the crash is tied to a shooting just minutes earlier near Logan Park that injured two young boys.

Despite her car being stolen and later wrecked, Sanchez is sending a positive message to those involved.

“I am worried about the kids that were in the vehicle and the ones hurt, and I do hope everyone is okay. I just hope everyone learns from this, that it’s not okay but I do hope everyone involved is safe,” Sanchez said.

Police say six individuals were in the stolen car at the time that it crashed.

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital before going into police custody. As of Tuesday evening, police are still searching for the other four.