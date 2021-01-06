Peoria woman’s home destroyed, forced to move after large tree smashes through it

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s far from the calm after the storm for one Peoria woman. After the weekend’s snow and ice stopped falling a tree crashed through the roof of her home.

The tree smashed through the roof, went through the bedrooms and ended up in the kitchen.

“I was woken up by a loud noise,” Bonnie Lansing, the homeowner said. “At first I thought it was thunder and I got up and it didn’t stop and the house was shaking.”

Minutes later Lansing said she found out that the roaring boom that woke her up turned out to be a large tree smashing into her home Monday morning.

“The neighbors knocked on my door so I opened the garage and I noticed there were all kinds of wood,” Lansing said. “I went outside and noticed all of this and then I went back inside and I noticed all of the damage.”

Lansing said she’s now packing up to leave her home of almost 12 years and her emotions are continuously changing.

“I’m still processing it, it kind of comes in waves,” Lansing said. “Sometimes I’m okay and other times I’m overwhelmed and I’m crying. So, I’m still kind of getting over it. I mean it’s going to take me a minute.”

She at one point one of her neighbors noticed “woodland creatures” in her home.

Lansing said her insurance is taking care of the damage, but the house is now deemed a total loss.

She said one of the hardest parts of trying to move was finding a place that would allow her to bring her three birds and five dogs. She said she’s been staying in the house now deemed “condemned” because she doesn’t want to leave her pets.

“The thought of just boarding them was breaking my heart and I didn’t want to do that,” Lansing said.

This is when her daughter Tamra went to a Peoria Heights Facebook group and asked for recommendations. She said the responses were immediate.

“I was worried about her and didn’t know what to do because nobody would take that many animals,” Tamra Antenucci, said. “So I got on there and I told her I was going to put something on that site [Facebook] so I and literally within an hour I had a place for her.”

Antenucci said she and her siblings were nervous about their mom staying in a home that they believe could collapse at any moment. But they’re happy there are still good people in the world willing to help out.

“I was a little nervous,” Antenucci said. “The world’s chaotic and this is chaotic and I was thinking is there anything good in this world anymore. I was thinking I can’t handle anymore, but when somebody came out I was like ‘ok, I’m really glad that I did this’.”

Lansing said she’s embracing the idea of rebuilding.

“I have some hope,” Lansing said. “I know that this house is probably going to look very much different. It’s not going to be this house anymore, but it’s going to be a nice house with a fenced in yard and it’s going to be my house.”

Lansing said and her grandson said they’re sad to lose the house and all of the memories tied to it, particularly a mandala on her wall that her daughter had drawn.

Antenucci said her family usually tries to make the best out of every situation and believe they can make new memories in Bonnie’s future rebuilt home.

Lansing said it will take about six months to rebuild her home, however, she said she loves the tree that crashed through her home and would like to use parts of it as wooden floors once her new home is built.