Peoria Women’s Center to still provide services despite arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – In spite of an arson, the Women’s Center in Peoria will continue to provide services to the public.

Early Monday morning, Peoria Fire crews responded to a fire a the Women’s Center, 7319 N University St. Upon arrival, the building was engulfed with flames and smoke. Peoria Arson investigators said the fire was intentionally set.

According to the Peoria Fire Department, $250,000 in damage has been estimated.

The Women’s Center Director Connie McClure said despite the damage, they are moving forward and will still continue to serve the women of Peoria.

“Our doors are open. We don’t have doors, but we are serving our clients. We have counselors working from home until we find a temporary location, but our focus is our clients.” Connie McClure

The Women’s Center is on the lookout for a temporary location. McClure said the community support has been great, and she hopes to have the new spot in a couple of days.