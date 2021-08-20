Peoria Women’s Club celebrates launch of clubhouse restoration project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Women’s Club on Thursday celebrated the kickoff a long planned project to restore their clubhouse building.

The building was built in 1893 and has the oldest theatre in the city. Once restored, the theatre will seat 40 people.

“There has been a tremendous amount of planning, approval of funds, hiring of contractors. And so to actually see the work beginning that is a tremendous time for us,” said Kim Mitchell, president of Peoria Women’s Club.

Mitchell said the project will cost $4 million. The club received a $1.5 million gift from Kim Blickenstaff’s KDB Group, and will be raising the rest of the funds.



She said the restoration is expected to take four years.