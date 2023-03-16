PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Women’s Club on Thursday hosted its second annual fundraising luncheon for Peoria Public Schools’ Woodruff Culinary Arts students.

The 21 student chefs prepped, cooked and served food for 87 guests. The menu featured carved pork roast, shepherd’s pie and colcannon, an Irish dish of cabbage, potatoes and kale.

Judi Beck, director of community service at Peoria Women’s Club, said the luncheon provides the students with real world experience.

“They’ve had mentors, they’ve had speakers, they’ve gone to different places, and this helps them when they graduate, they’ll be ready in a work position. They’ll be employable,” she said.

Beck said they hope to raised $5,000. The money raised will cover the students’ travel expenses in state and national culinary competitions.

Last year, the Woodruff student chefs won the Entrepreneurship and Community Action components of the SkillsUSA Illinois state competition. They won second and third place in the SkillsUSA national competition.

Beck said the luncheon will continue to be an annual Women’s Club event.