PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Women’s Club is partnering with the Peoria Symphony Guild for the first time ever on a special project.

The two organizations came together Sunday afternoon for tea and lunch to celebrate women’s history month, along with the role women played in establishing Peoria’s fine art institutions.

The event featured women-owned businesses catering the meals and even had fairies walking around to greet young girls. The event welcomed members of all ages in attendance for the celebration.

“We have today three generations in the same very room, so it’s a great way to celebrate,” said Peoria Women’s Club President Kim Mitchell.

All the money raised at the event will be reimbursed back to both organizations.