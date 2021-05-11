Peoria Women’s Club receives $1 million dollar donation for building restoration from Blickenstaff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A seven-figure donation will help restore a long-time Peoria landmark.

Tuesday afternoon, developer Kim Blickenstaff donated $1 million to the Peoria Women’s Club.

The money will be used to restore their nearly 130-year-old building.

“It was such a surprise, such a great surprise, as we as a Board of Directors and many committee members have been working now for months, one might say years, in gathering funds and plans to restore this building,” said Kim Mitchell, Peoria Women’s Club President.

Leaders of the organization say they hope to begin work later this year. Vicky Hordesky, Building Director and Chair of Restoration Fund, says updating roofing and windows on the second floor are some of the first goals.

Blickenstaff said he wants to continue the history of the structure.

“I believe we have the opportunity to be Music City like Nashville with all the music venues we have—So it’s part of what we think tourism can be here in Peoria and this is a very important founding part,” Blickenstaff said.

Blickenstaff also contributed $500,000 dollars to the project in 2019.