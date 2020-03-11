Peoria workshop helps Central Illinoisans not fall victim to scams, preventable crimes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The first step to avoid becoming a victim is knowing how to protect yourself and your family. A workshop in Peoria focused on the best practices in recognizing the signs of scams, abusive behavior, and other preventable crimes.

On Wednesday, personal safety training is on the mind of each person in this room at ICC’s north campus.

“These scammers are always one step ahead of us,” said Aimee Shinall, Victim Services Coordinator for the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. “We have got to be proactive.”

The seminar hits home for Linda Drobney as she has been a victim of a scam.

“I was scammed this last summer out of a lot of money from someone pretending to be my cousin,” said Drobney. “[The scammers] knew everything about us.”

She said it’s important for everyone, but especially the elderly, to know it can happen to you.

“It’s very important to get the word out for the people that get scammed because we believe and trust in people,” said Drobney.

Best practices to recognize the signs of scams, abusive behavior and other preventable crimes relate back to one common tip.

“Don’t answer your phone,” said Shinall. “I know we hear it. It’s on social media, it’s on the news, but that is the one most thing, please don’t answer your phone. That’s what voicemails are for.”

The Peoria County Sheriff’S Office does offer programs to help victims and survivors of these crimes.

Below are tips on how to spot scammers/avoid fraud:

Spot imposters. Scammers often pretend to be someone you trust, like a government official, a family member, a charity, or a company you do business with. Don’t send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request — whether it comes as a text, a phone call, or an email. Do online searches. Type a company or product name into your favorite search engine with words like “review,” “complaint” or “scam.” Or search for a phrase that describes your situation, like “IRS call.” You can even search for phone numbers to see if other people have reported them as scams. Don’t believe your caller ID. Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren’t always real. If someone calls asking for money or personal information, hang up. If you think the caller might be telling the truth, call back to a number you know is genuine. Don’t pay upfront for a promise. Someone might ask you to pay in advance for things like debt relief, credit and loan offers mortgage assistance or a job. They might even say you’ve won a prize, but first, you have to pay taxes or fees. If you do, they will probably take the money and disappear. Consider how you pay. Credit cards have significant fraud protection built-in, but some payment methods don’t. Wiring money through services like Western Union or MoneyGram is risky because it’s nearly impossible to get your money back. That’s also true for reloadable cards (like MoneyPak or Reloadit) and gift cards (like iTunes or Google Play). Government offices and honest companies won’t require you to use these payment methods. Talk to someone. Before you give up your money or personal information, talk to someone you trust. Con artists want you to make decisions in a hurry. They might even threaten you. Slow down, check out the story, do an online search, consult an expert — or just tell a friend. Hang up on robocalls. If you answer the phone and hear a recorded sales pitch, hang up and report it to the FTC. These calls are illegal, and often the products are bogus. Don’t press 1 to speak to a person or to be taken off the list. That could lead to more calls. Be skeptical about free trial offers. Some companies use free trials to sign you up for products and bill you every month until you cancel. Before you agree to a free trial, research the company and read the cancellation policy. And always review your monthly statements for charges you don’t recognize. Don’t deposit a check and wire money back. By law, banks must make funds from deposited checks available within days, but uncovering a fake check can take weeks. If a check you deposit turns out to be a fake, you’re responsible for repaying the bank. Sign up for free scam alerts from the FTC at ftc.gov/scams. Get the latest tips and advice about scams sent right to your inbox.

If you spot a scam, report it at ftc.gov/complaint. Your reports help the FTC and other law enforcement investigate scams and bring crooks to justice.