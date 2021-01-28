Peoria YMCA resuming its basketball program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria YMCA announced it will resume its Jr. NBA Basketball League Thursday.

The YMCA is able to restart the basketball program now that Region 2 has returned to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restroe Illinois plan. The eight-week program is presented by Under Armour and will start on Feb. 6.

YMCA Director of Youth, Teen, & Family Programs Charles Gordon said he is happy to help kids stay active during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has definitely had a huge impact on our kids and giving them some form of normalcy will help them tremendously,” Gordon said. “Basketball not only helps them exercise and stay active, it gives them that social atmosphere that we all need.”

The YMCA will be taking several safety measures during practice and league play:

All participants will be required to have their temperature taken upon entry

Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible

Spectators will be limited

YMCA staff will maintain their hourly sanitation schedule

Senior Programming Director of the Greater Peoria Family YMCA Paul Larson said the time for basketball to restart is long overdue.

“Our youth need outlets to engage with their peers in a safe and fun environment,” Larson said. “The Y provides a healthy, clean setting where kids can learn new skills, have a blast, and work on achieving their goals.”

Both YMCA members and non-members will be able to participate in the Jr. NBA league. Children age three to 14 at all skill levels will be able to sign up.

Interested parents and families can find more information at Peoria YMCA’s website, or by calling 309-692-7631.